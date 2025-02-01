Budget Blues: Manipur's Unanswered Cries

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra has voiced strong criticism against the recently unveiled Union budget, stating it dismisses the plights of the violence-stricken people in Manipur. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation, according to Meghachandra, lacks provisions for those affected by regional turmoil.

Addressing reporters, Meghachandra condemned the budget as 'not people-friendly' and charged it with political bias. He emphasized the North East's ongoing struggles, notably in Manipur, where thousands suffer the aftermath of violence. The budget's oversight of their circumstance, he suggests, is a tragic oversight.

Meghachandra further contended that the budget serves to exacerbate socio-economic divides, accusing it of making 'the poor poorer and the rich richer,' and leaving 60,000 people in relief camps without hope for new homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)