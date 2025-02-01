Left Menu

Water Wars: Haryana's Saini vs. Delhi's Kejriwal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of spreading false claims about Yamuna water poisoning to cover up his governance failures in Delhi. Saini, supporting BJP in upcoming Delhi polls, insisted these allegations were an attempt to malign Haryana and counter Delhi's water issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:40 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political statement, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of spreading false propaganda regarding the alleged poisoning of the Yamuna's waters. Saini alleged these were measures to divert attention from Kejriwal's failures in Delhi's administration.

Speaking at a public gathering in Nangloi, Saini emphasized that the allegations were an assault on Haryana, Kejriwal's state of origin. According to Saini, the truth about water quality would be revealed post the February 5 Assembly polls, asserting that Kejriwal's 'shop of lies' would close by February 8.

Saini, addressing nine rallies, stressed his personal connection to the Yamuna as a symbol of faith. He urged the public not to be misled by political narratives, asserting that Kejriwal was defaming Haryana while evading accountability for Delhi's water crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

