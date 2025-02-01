Himachal Congress MLA Slams Union Budget 2025 as 'Abandoning the Common Man'

In a strong denunciation of the Union Budget 2025, Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, accused the government of sidelining the common man. Speaking at a press conference in Shimla, Rathore contended that the budget fell short of expectations set by pre-budget promises.

He criticized the budget as a collapse of the government's earlier claims, underscoring investor disillusionment reflected by a 250-point drop in the Sensex. Rathore described the budget as a move to 'save a struggling government'.

Rathore further argued that the budget's primary focus on the Bihar elections neglects the needs of other states like disaster-stricken Himachal Pradesh. He expressed his dissatisfaction over the lack of provisions for crucial sectors like tourism and agriculture, and criticized the absence of relief measures for natural calamity losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)