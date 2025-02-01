Karnataka CM Criticizes Union Budget for Neglecting State Needs

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing criticism of the Union Budget 2025, presented on Saturday, labeling it as devoid of vision and disappointing from the state's perspective. He voiced his frustration over unmet state demands, notably the absence of an AIIMS in Raichur, despite prior requests.

The Chief Minister accused the central government of delivering an 'empty vessel' to Karnataka, with no allocated funds for critical irrigation projects. Despite the state's significant contribution to national taxes, Siddaramaiah pointed out that states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have received more substantial financial attention.

Further criticism arose regarding the non-allocation of funds for significant regional initiatives like Mahadayi and Mekedatu, as well as a lack of increase in honorariums for essential workers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of tax relief was met with applause, yet Karnataka's infrastructural needs remain sidelined.

