Left Menu

Karnataka CM Criticizes Union Budget for Neglecting State Needs

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed severe disappointment with the Union Budget 2025. He critiques the lack of attention to state demands, labeling it as favoring other states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The budget announcement was seen as neglecting important regional projects and necessary allocations for Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:23 IST
Karnataka CM Criticizes Union Budget for Neglecting State Needs
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing criticism of the Union Budget 2025, presented on Saturday, labeling it as devoid of vision and disappointing from the state's perspective. He voiced his frustration over unmet state demands, notably the absence of an AIIMS in Raichur, despite prior requests.

The Chief Minister accused the central government of delivering an 'empty vessel' to Karnataka, with no allocated funds for critical irrigation projects. Despite the state's significant contribution to national taxes, Siddaramaiah pointed out that states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have received more substantial financial attention.

Further criticism arose regarding the non-allocation of funds for significant regional initiatives like Mahadayi and Mekedatu, as well as a lack of increase in honorariums for essential workers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of tax relief was met with applause, yet Karnataka's infrastructural needs remain sidelined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025