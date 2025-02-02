Shastri Pledges Support in Maharashtra's Political Storm
Namdev Shastri has pledged support to the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh amidst calls for justice. The political turmoil involves NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, tied to the extortion case linked to the murder. Shastri reassures the family they'll have no backing for accused aides.
In the midst of political upheaval, Namdev Shastri, a respected leader within the Vanjari community, has vowed to support the family of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Meeting the family on Sunday, Shastri assured them of the community's backing.
The political storm was ignited following Deshmukh's murder last December, with accusations swirling around a close associate of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde. The controversy deepened when Shastri alleged that state minister Munde was being targeted.
Shastri emphasized from Bhagwangad, the revered religious seat, that justice would prevail for the Deshmukh family, ensuring those responsible would find no refuge there. The Deshmukh family, maintaining their integrity, distanced themselves from caste-related narratives, urging a focus on justice for Santosh Deshmukh.
