Left Menu

Shastri Pledges Support in Maharashtra's Political Storm

Namdev Shastri has pledged support to the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh amidst calls for justice. The political turmoil involves NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, tied to the extortion case linked to the murder. Shastri reassures the family they'll have no backing for accused aides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:39 IST
Shastri Pledges Support in Maharashtra's Political Storm
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of political upheaval, Namdev Shastri, a respected leader within the Vanjari community, has vowed to support the family of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Meeting the family on Sunday, Shastri assured them of the community's backing.

The political storm was ignited following Deshmukh's murder last December, with accusations swirling around a close associate of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde. The controversy deepened when Shastri alleged that state minister Munde was being targeted.

Shastri emphasized from Bhagwangad, the revered religious seat, that justice would prevail for the Deshmukh family, ensuring those responsible would find no refuge there. The Deshmukh family, maintaining their integrity, distanced themselves from caste-related narratives, urging a focus on justice for Santosh Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025