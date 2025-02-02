Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party, Calls Bypoll a Battle Against Dynastic Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a strong stance against the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday, labeling it 'anti-Sanatan' and accusing it of promoting dynastic politics.

During a public rally to support BJP's Chandrabhan Paswan for the Milkipur assembly bypoll, Adityanath claimed the SP aligns with mafia elements, opposing India's cultural roots.

Adityanath further accused the SP of opposing the memorial for Maharaja Suheldev and disparaging development plans for Ayodhya, while emphasizing support for BJP's nationalist agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)