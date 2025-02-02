Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party, Calls Bypoll a Battle Against Dynastic Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce critique of the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of being 'anti-Sanatan' and supporting dynastic politics. Speaking at a rally in support of BJP's Milkipur assembly bypoll candidate, he alleged that SP opposes India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:52 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party, Calls Bypoll a Battle Against Dynastic Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a strong stance against the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday, labeling it 'anti-Sanatan' and accusing it of promoting dynastic politics.

During a public rally to support BJP's Chandrabhan Paswan for the Milkipur assembly bypoll, Adityanath claimed the SP aligns with mafia elements, opposing India's cultural roots.

Adityanath further accused the SP of opposing the memorial for Maharaja Suheldev and disparaging development plans for Ayodhya, while emphasizing support for BJP's nationalist agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025