Syria's New Era: Sharaa's Foreign Diplomacy Begins

In a significant diplomatic move, Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa embarked on his first foreign visit, meeting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. This visit underlines Syria's efforts to strengthen ties with key regional powers amid a shifting political landscape.

Live footage captured the moment Sharaa shook hands with the crown prince in the Saudi capital, signifying the importance of their discussions. This meeting marks the second encounter for Sharaa with a Gulf leader since he assumed the transitional presidency last week.

The diplomatic efforts began with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, visiting Damascus, becoming the first state leader to visit post-Assad Syria. Sharaa, once linked to al Qaeda, now seeks broader regional and Western support to solidify his leadership. He was accompanied by Syria's foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.

