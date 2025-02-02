BJP's Vision for Delhi: Unified Governance Against Dynastic Politics

In a heated campaign rally at Vikaspuri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the necessity for a BJP government in Delhi. He emphasized alignment with the Centre for genuine development while lashing out at the Congress for its dynastic politics and criticizing AAP's governance shortcomings.

Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to public service, claiming the BJP values hard work and merit over familial connections. Unlike other political parties, Yadav noted, the BJP appoints leaders based on their contributions, highlighting his own ascent to the chief minister role despite no familial predecessors.

Targeting AAP, Yadav accused it of outpacing Congress in public deception, citing Delhi's waste management woes and polluted Yamuna River as evidence of unmet promises. He advocated for a 'double-engine' government to transform Delhi into a leading global capital, with elections set for February 5.

