BJP's Vision for Delhi: Unified Governance Against Dynastic Politics

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav advocated for a BJP-led Delhi government working closely with the Centre for development. Criticizing Congress for dynastic politics and AAP for governance failures, he highlighted BJP's meritocracy. Yadav stressed the need for a 'double-engine' government for Delhi's potential growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated campaign rally at Vikaspuri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the necessity for a BJP government in Delhi. He emphasized alignment with the Centre for genuine development while lashing out at the Congress for its dynastic politics and criticizing AAP's governance shortcomings.

Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to public service, claiming the BJP values hard work and merit over familial connections. Unlike other political parties, Yadav noted, the BJP appoints leaders based on their contributions, highlighting his own ascent to the chief minister role despite no familial predecessors.

Targeting AAP, Yadav accused it of outpacing Congress in public deception, citing Delhi's waste management woes and polluted Yamuna River as evidence of unmet promises. He advocated for a 'double-engine' government to transform Delhi into a leading global capital, with elections set for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

