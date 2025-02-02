Left Menu

Tragic Death Sparks Political Tensions in Ayodhya

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, is outraged over the death of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Ayodhya. Accusations against the BJP government include conspiracy and false charges. SP claims the woman was murdered and reflects on political tensions in upcoming Milkipur by-election.

Tragic Death Sparks Political Tensions in Ayodhya
A heart-wrenching incident in Ayodhya involving the death of a Dalit woman has stirred the Samajwadi Party, led by chief Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav condemned the act, alleging atrocities against minorities under the current BJP regime.

The Dalit woman's unclothed body was discovered in a canal near her village. Her family has made serious allegations of rape and murder, claiming her eyes were gouged, bones broken, and the body bore deep wounds. Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad visited the victim's home, later breaking down at a press conference over the tragic event.

Yadav has accused the BJP government of conspiracy in Milkipur, where an imminent bypoll is stirring tensions. He alleged undue pressure on local administration to defeat the SP. Voting in Milkipur is slated for February 5 and vote counting on February 8.

