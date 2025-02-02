Union Minister Pushes for Regime Change in Delhi Amidst Election Campaign

In a bold push for political change, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the governance under Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), urging Delhiites to free the capital from what he termed as 'extremely poor governance'.

Addressing residents during a door-to-door campaign on Panckuian Road, Vaishnaw called for high voter turnout in the February 5 assembly elections. He labeled the election a crucial moment to address the challenges faced by Delhi 'due to poor governance'.

In a concerted effort to secure votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mobilized top brass, including state chief ministers and ministers, to campaign fiercely. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headlined major rallies, emphasizing a call for change in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)