The Controversial Candidacy: Delhi's Political Landscape Under Scrutiny

In a political landscape marked by controversy, Delhi candidates, including AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, are under scrutiny for their jail entries. Polling experts suggest their incarcerations may not heavily influence electoral outcomes.

Kejriwal, once hailed as an anti-corruption crusader, found his credibility challenged when jailed on corruption allegations. Despite this, political analysts contend that his previous achievements and AAP's public service record may outweigh the negatives at the polls.

As Delhi Assembly elections approach, with voting set for February 5 and counting on February 8, AAP contends that their focus will remain on policy issues rather than accusations, with polls largely influenced by factors other than past legal disputes.

