Delhi High Court Defers Urgent PIL Hearing on Election Freebies

The Delhi High Court on Monday chose not to expedite the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) introduced by a retired judge. The PIL questions the legitimacy of cash-oriented schemes deployed by political parties ahead of elections, arguing such tactics could unduly sway voters and jeopardize the democratic process.

With Justices Devender Kumar Upadhya and Tushar Rao Gedela presiding, the bench advised petitioner Retired Justice SN Dhingra to first address initial objections. It stated that the matter would be automatically listed afterward. Noting the end of Delhi Election campaigning later that day, the court remarked the issue would be considered subsequently.

Retired Justice SN Dhingra's petition insists that the pre-election cash schemes violate constitutional principles, disrupt free and fair elections, and amount to manipulation. Additionally, the PIL urges the Election Commission of India (ECI) to caution parties against the misuse of voter data under false pretenses, and request the establishment of rules to curb cash promise practices and reinforce election law adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)