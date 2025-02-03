Left Menu

Delhi High Court Defers Urgent PIL Hearing on Election Freebies

The Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing for a PIL questioning election freebies by political parties. The PIL accuses schemes of voter manipulation and demands the Election Commission limit data misuse and regulate cash promises. The court plans to address the case post-campaigning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:43 IST
Delhi High Court Defers Urgent PIL Hearing on Election Freebies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday chose not to expedite the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) introduced by a retired judge. The PIL questions the legitimacy of cash-oriented schemes deployed by political parties ahead of elections, arguing such tactics could unduly sway voters and jeopardize the democratic process.

With Justices Devender Kumar Upadhya and Tushar Rao Gedela presiding, the bench advised petitioner Retired Justice SN Dhingra to first address initial objections. It stated that the matter would be automatically listed afterward. Noting the end of Delhi Election campaigning later that day, the court remarked the issue would be considered subsequently.

Retired Justice SN Dhingra's petition insists that the pre-election cash schemes violate constitutional principles, disrupt free and fair elections, and amount to manipulation. Additionally, the PIL urges the Election Commission of India (ECI) to caution parties against the misuse of voter data under false pretenses, and request the establishment of rules to curb cash promise practices and reinforce election law adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025