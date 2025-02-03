Tensions Rise Over Dalit Woman's Tragic Death in Ayodhya
Three people have been arrested for allegedly murdering a Dalit woman whose body was found in a canal in Ayodhya. The incident has sparked political tensions, with opposition parties criticizing the government's handling of law and order in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Milkipur bypoll.
Police have taken into custody three individuals accused of killing a 22-year-old Dalit woman, whose body was discovered in a canal near Ayodhya. The arrest occurred after authorities linked the suspects to the crime, which allegedly took place under the influence of alcohol.
The woman's family has expressed suspicions of rape and murder, noting severe injuries on her body. The incident has escalated political tensions, as the state approaches the Milkipur bypoll, with opposition figures condemning the current administration's law enforcement.
Political leaders, including Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, have criticized the BJP government, particularly targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They demand justice and action against those responsible, raising serious concerns over safety and justice for marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
