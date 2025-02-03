Delhi's Election Showdown: AAP vs. BJP

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to suffer its most significant electoral defeat in the upcoming Delhi polls.

In a video message amid the conclusion of the campaign period for the February 5 elections, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has already resorted to questionable tactics, fearing a monumental loss.

According to Kejriwal, AAP is on track for an unprecedented victory. He warns that the BJP intends to deploy 'goons' and utilize Delhi Police to sway the election results by intimidating voters, particularly in slum areas.

Kejriwal further charged that BJP workers may seek to buy votes from slum residents by offering monetary bribes worth Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, coupled with marking their fingers with ink to bar them from casting their votes.

In retaliation, AAP has established 'quick action teams' and disseminated surveillance equipment in slum zones to document any misconduct by BJP members. Kejriwal cautioned against succumbing to alleged BJP strategies, suggesting that electing the BJP could result in the demolition of slums. He likened selling votes to signing a death warrant.

As the BJP vies to displace AAP and the Congress eyes bolstering its position, the Delhi election is fast becoming a pivotal contest. The verdict on February 8 will decide whether AAP sustains its governance or if Delhi voters prefer a new political direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)