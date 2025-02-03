Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Conspiracy Amid Rising Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of campaign rhetoric, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal charges the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with scheming to sabotage the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal accused the BJP of intending to misuse the Delhi Police and deploying operatives to impersonate Election Commission personnel to mislead voters. 'Aam Aadmi Party is heading to a historic victory, and BJP is heading towards its worst defeat,' Kejriwal claimed. He cited purported plans to bribe voters with cash under false pretenses.

Even as Kejriwal intensified his allegations, AAP leader Manish Sisodia appealed to voters to counter BJP's 'hooliganism' with their votes. Sisodia firmly stated that the public would reject BJP's intimidation tactics and re-elect Kejriwal. 'Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh ji's disciples won't succumb to these tactics,' he declared, warning that the masses are set to deliver a decisive rebuttal.

Countering AAP's claims, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma boasted of an impending victory, predicting a sizable win in the New Delhi Assembly constituency and a humiliating defeat for Kejriwal. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey echoed similar sentiments, asserting that provisions in the Union Budget had bolstered confidence in the BJP among Purvanchalis. Concurrently, Union Minister Piyush Goyal articulated confidence in the BJP's 'double-engine' governance approach, offering development and public welfare as a contrast to AAP's 'false promises.' As campaigning reaches its conclusion, Delhi prepares to head to the polls on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)