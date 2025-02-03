Mayawati Urges Delhi: Vote Beyond Caste and Regional Politics
Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, calls upon Delhi voters to support BSP in the upcoming elections, criticizing the current local and central governments. She claims that Delhi's poor conditions necessitate a shift in governance, advocating for an inclusive approach beyond caste and religion.
In a spirited appeal, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati encouraged Delhi's electorate to transcend traditional divides of caste, religion, and regionalism as the Assembly elections approach.
Highlighting Delhi's deteriorating state under AAP, BJP, and Congress, she stressed the need for voters to support BSP, which fielded 69 candidates for the elections scheduled in February.
Mayawati cited the previous BSP governance in Uttar Pradesh as an example of effective administration and urged vigilance against misleading promises from rival parties, emphasizing the importance of inclusive governance.
