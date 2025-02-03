Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Delhi: Vote Beyond Caste and Regional Politics

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, calls upon Delhi voters to support BSP in the upcoming elections, criticizing the current local and central governments. She claims that Delhi's poor conditions necessitate a shift in governance, advocating for an inclusive approach beyond caste and religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:24 IST
Mayawati Urges Delhi: Vote Beyond Caste and Regional Politics
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited appeal, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati encouraged Delhi's electorate to transcend traditional divides of caste, religion, and regionalism as the Assembly elections approach.

Highlighting Delhi's deteriorating state under AAP, BJP, and Congress, she stressed the need for voters to support BSP, which fielded 69 candidates for the elections scheduled in February.

Mayawati cited the previous BSP governance in Uttar Pradesh as an example of effective administration and urged vigilance against misleading promises from rival parties, emphasizing the importance of inclusive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025