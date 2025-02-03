Mayawati Urges Delhi: Vote Beyond Caste and Regional Politics

In a spirited appeal, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati encouraged Delhi's electorate to transcend traditional divides of caste, religion, and regionalism as the Assembly elections approach.

Highlighting Delhi's deteriorating state under AAP, BJP, and Congress, she stressed the need for voters to support BSP, which fielded 69 candidates for the elections scheduled in February.

Mayawati cited the previous BSP governance in Uttar Pradesh as an example of effective administration and urged vigilance against misleading promises from rival parties, emphasizing the importance of inclusive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)