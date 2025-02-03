Flemish Nationalists Take Helm in Belgium After Eight-Month Stalemate
Belgium's newly formed government, led by Flemish nationalist leader Bart De Wever, was assembled nearly eight months post-election. The coalition aims at economic reforms like budget cuts and pension changes, while expanding its relations within the EU amidst global trade tensions.
Belgium's government has been officially constituted, with Bart De Wever of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party installed as prime minister. This marks a historic moment as it's the first time a Flemish nationalist leads the federal government.
After tense negotiations spanning eight months, a coalition has been formed comprising five parties. The newly forged government has committed to implementing economic reforms including curbing unemployment benefits and adjusting pension schemes to stabilize national finances.
The coalition plans to introduce a capital gains tax and modify existing tax exemptions. De Wever's first international engagement will tackle EU-Russia relations and U.S. trade tariffs.
