Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence
Rahul Gandhi accused the government of repetitively addressing the same achievements without resolving major issues like unemployment. He critiqued the 'Make in India' initiative for failing, attributing it to increased foreign dependence, specifically on China. Gandhi highlighted key technologies shaping the future and expressed growing social concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, sharply criticized the government's 'laundry list' of achievements, claiming they closely mirrored last year's address. He argued pressing issues such as unemployment remain unresolved.
Gandhi criticized the 'Make in India' initiative, suggesting its failure has led to China exerting influence over the country. His comments sparked a rebuke from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who challenged Gandhi to provide evidence for his claims regarding foreign policy.
Touching on technological advancements, Gandhi pointed out that electric motors, batteries, optics, and artificial intelligence are pivotal to future mobility, urging India to focus on production to counter social tensions and economic weaknesses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Moves: Greenland, NATO, and Trade Tariffs Reshape U.S. Foreign Policy
America First: Trump's Executive Orders on Foreign Policy
Trump's Bold Executive Orders: Reshaping Foreign Policy
Marco Rubio: A New Era in U.S. Foreign Policy
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating Trump's Foreign Policy