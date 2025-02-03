Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of repetitively addressing the same achievements without resolving major issues like unemployment. He critiqued the 'Make in India' initiative for failing, attributing it to increased foreign dependence, specifically on China. Gandhi highlighted key technologies shaping the future and expressed growing social concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence
Rahul Gandhi
  Country:
  India

In a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, sharply criticized the government's 'laundry list' of achievements, claiming they closely mirrored last year's address. He argued pressing issues such as unemployment remain unresolved.

Gandhi criticized the 'Make in India' initiative, suggesting its failure has led to China exerting influence over the country. His comments sparked a rebuke from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who challenged Gandhi to provide evidence for his claims regarding foreign policy.

Touching on technological advancements, Gandhi pointed out that electric motors, batteries, optics, and artificial intelligence are pivotal to future mobility, urging India to focus on production to counter social tensions and economic weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

