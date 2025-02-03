Kejriwal's Camera Crusade in Delhi Elections

As Delhi gears up for the Assembly polls, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party has distributed spy and body cameras in slum areas. The initiative aims to expose alleged electoral malpractices by the BJP and its affiliates.

In a recent video message, Kejriwal emphasized that the AAP is on the brink of a historic victory, claiming the BJP faces its toughest election defeat yet. Kejriwal criticized the BJP for allegedly resorting to unfair election tactics.

The BJP responded with a silence to these accusations, while Kejriwal further warned residents against BJP's alleged voter manipulation strategies. The situation intensifies as Delhi readies itself to vote on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)