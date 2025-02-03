Greenland Not for Sale: Danish PM Responds to Trump's Acquisition Interest
Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen firmly stated that Greenland is not for sale, countering U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's acknowledgment of President Trump's interest in acquiring the territory. Fredriksen emphasized Greenland's status as part of the kingdom of Denmark ahead of an EU leaders meeting.
- Country:
- Belgium
Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen has reiterated that Greenland is not for sale following revelations of President Donald Trump's interest in purchasing the island. Her statement comes after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Trump's serious intentions, dismissing any notion that it was a mere joke.
"Greenland is today a part of the kingdom of Denmark. It is part of our territory, and it's not for sale," Fredriksen declared ahead of an informal EU leaders meeting in Brussels, firmly countering any potential negotiations.
President Trump has expressed a desire to annex Greenland as part of the United States, with reports suggesting he might not shy away from using military or economic influence to achieve his goal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nisus Finance Expands Footprint with Key Dubai Acquisitions
FINDI's Strategic Acquisition of BANKIT: A Boost for Indian Fintech
Central Bank of India's Q3 Profit Surges 33% Amidst Strategic Acquisitions
Roquette's Bold Move: Acquisition of IFF's Pharma Solutions
Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India