Greenland Not for Sale: Danish PM Responds to Trump's Acquisition Interest

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen firmly stated that Greenland is not for sale, countering U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's acknowledgment of President Trump's interest in acquiring the territory. Fredriksen emphasized Greenland's status as part of the kingdom of Denmark ahead of an EU leaders meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen has reiterated that Greenland is not for sale following revelations of President Donald Trump's interest in purchasing the island. Her statement comes after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Trump's serious intentions, dismissing any notion that it was a mere joke.

"Greenland is today a part of the kingdom of Denmark. It is part of our territory, and it's not for sale," Fredriksen declared ahead of an informal EU leaders meeting in Brussels, firmly countering any potential negotiations.

President Trump has expressed a desire to annex Greenland as part of the United States, with reports suggesting he might not shy away from using military or economic influence to achieve his goal.

