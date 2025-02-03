Greenland Not for Sale, Declares Danish PM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen has firmly stated that Greenland is not for sale, following remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding President Donald Trump's interest in the island. Fredriksen emphasized Greenland's status as part of Denmark's territory.

Fredriksen's comments were made on Monday ahead of an informal EU leaders meeting in Brussels. President Trump had earlier indicated a desire to incorporate Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, into the United States, hinting at military or economic persuasion.

The Prime Minister agreed with the U.S. perspective on the Arctic's growing strategic importance concerning security and defense. "If this is about securing our part of the world, we can find a way forward," she added.

