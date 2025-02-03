Left Menu

Greenland Not for Sale, Declares Danish PM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen firmly declared that Greenland is not for sale after discussions about President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring the island. The Prime Minister emphasized Greenland's territorial connection to Denmark and acknowledged the increasing significance of the Arctic for security and defense in collaboration with the U.S.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen has firmly stated that Greenland is not for sale, following remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding President Donald Trump's interest in the island. Fredriksen emphasized Greenland's status as part of Denmark's territory.

Fredriksen's comments were made on Monday ahead of an informal EU leaders meeting in Brussels. President Trump had earlier indicated a desire to incorporate Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, into the United States, hinting at military or economic persuasion.

The Prime Minister agreed with the U.S. perspective on the Arctic's growing strategic importance concerning security and defense. "If this is about securing our part of the world, we can find a way forward," she added.

