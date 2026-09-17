Sky High Deal: US Approves F-35 Sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. Department of State announced the approval for the potential sale of Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia. This news comes as the kingdom becomes more involved in the Middle East conflict.

The deal, estimated at $24.3 billion, involves the sale of 48 military aircraft and 49 Pratt & Whitney engines, along with communications equipment, spare parts, and other support items. The transaction reflects a significant strengthening of the Saudi military capabilities.

In a notice posted online, the department emphasized that the sale, alongside its support equipment, is not expected to alter the military equilibrium within the region.