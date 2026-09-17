Sky High Deal: US Approves F-35 Sale to Saudi Arabia
The U.S. Department of State has approved a significant sale of F-35 aircrafts to Saudi Arabia. The $24.3 billion deal includes 48 jets and additional equipment. The transaction aims not to disturb the military balance in the Middle East.
The U.S. Department of State announced the approval for the potential sale of Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia. This news comes as the kingdom becomes more involved in the Middle East conflict.
The deal, estimated at $24.3 billion, involves the sale of 48 military aircraft and 49 Pratt & Whitney engines, along with communications equipment, spare parts, and other support items. The transaction reflects a significant strengthening of the Saudi military capabilities.
In a notice posted online, the department emphasized that the sale, alongside its support equipment, is not expected to alter the military equilibrium within the region.
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