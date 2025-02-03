Controversy Erupts Over 70 Lakh New Voters in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi has raised serious concerns over the addition of 70 lakh voters to Maharashtra’s electoral rolls, equivalent to the population of Himachal Pradesh, between the Lok Sabha and state elections.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi questioned the integrity of the November polls where the BJP-led alliance secured a significant mandate, demanding that the Election Commission reveal the voter data requested by the opposition.

Gandhi emphasized the importance of securing voter's trust, asserting the need for a transparent electoral process and pointing to procedural irregularities in some constituencies that the opposition claims benefited the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)