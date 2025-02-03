Trump and Ramaphosa Clash Over South Africa's Land Reform Policy
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa defended his land reform policy after criticism from Donald Trump. The U.S. president accused South Africa of seizing land and mistreating certain people, prompting political and economic tensions. Ramaphosa and his party countered these claims, emphasizing equitable access and engaging in diplomatic discourse.
In a dramatic exchange, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to the defense of his controversial land reform policy following sharp criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Accusations flew as Trump, citing no evidence, claimed South Africa was seizing land and mistreating certain groups.
President Ramaphosa countered these accusations, clarifying that the government has not confiscated any land and expressed willingness to engage with Trump to foster better understanding. He emphasized the policy's aim to ensure all South Africans have equitable access to land, a longstanding issue in the post-apartheid era.
Meanwhile, the political and economic fallout continued, as Trump's comments pressured South African markets. The issue also highlighted wider geopolitical tensions, impacting the U.S.-Africa trade deal, as Pretoria navigated its diplomatic relations with global powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)