Trump and Ramaphosa Clash Over South Africa's Land Reform Policy

In a dramatic exchange, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to the defense of his controversial land reform policy following sharp criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Accusations flew as Trump, citing no evidence, claimed South Africa was seizing land and mistreating certain groups.

President Ramaphosa countered these accusations, clarifying that the government has not confiscated any land and expressed willingness to engage with Trump to foster better understanding. He emphasized the policy's aim to ensure all South Africans have equitable access to land, a longstanding issue in the post-apartheid era.

Meanwhile, the political and economic fallout continued, as Trump's comments pressured South African markets. The issue also highlighted wider geopolitical tensions, impacting the U.S.-Africa trade deal, as Pretoria navigated its diplomatic relations with global powers.

