Kejriwal Leads AAP's Final Campaign Push Amidst BJP Challenge

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, joined by Chief Minister Atishi, took to the streets of the Kalkaji assembly constituency for a roadshow on the final day of campaigning ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. Kejriwal confidently predicted AAP's success, claiming they would secure 55 seats. Voting is scheduled for Wednesday, with results expected on Saturday.

During his campaign, Kejriwal stated his belief in winning 55 seats but suggested that mobilizing women voters could push the tally to 60. He urged women to encourage male family members to support AAP, positioning the election as pivotal for women. Criticizing BJP as a party for the affluent, he rallied voters to back AAP.

Kejriwal further expressed optimism about winning decisively in New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji, which see him, Manish Sisodia, and Atishi, respectively, standing for elections. Earlier, he alleged a BJP conspiracy involving the Delhi Police to manipulate votes. In contrast, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his confidence in BJP's victory, advocating a two-thirds majority and condemning AAP for betraying Delhi residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)