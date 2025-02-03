Parliamentary Clash: Rijiju Rebuts Gandhi's Claims

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju came down hard on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading false information during a parliamentary debate. Gandhi had criticized the government's foreign policies and voter list modifications, prompting Rijiju to suggest possible parliamentary action against him.

The contentious exchange arose from Gandhi's remarks about India's foreign minister allegedly seeking an invitation for the prime minister from the US and claims of electoral roll discrepancies in Maharashtra. Gandhi also alleged a discord between Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Army regarding Chinese forces in Indian territories.

Rijiju labeled Gandhi's comments as misleading and inconsistent with parliamentary decorum. He stated the BJP might demand authentication of Gandhi's statements or consider issuing a notice against him for presenting incorrect facts. The minister emphasized the need to uphold the dignity of parliamentary discussions.

