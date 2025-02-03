Panama Shifts Stance: A Blow to China's Belt and Road Initiative

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Panama's decision to let its involvement in China's Belt and Road Initiative lapse, calling it a major stride forward in U.S.-Panama relations. This shift signals a win for Washington as it seeks to counter Beijing's global influence strategies.

Rubio visited Panama in his capacity as the top U.S. diplomat under the Trump administration, emphasizing the necessity of reassessing ties with China. Following discussions, President Jose Raul Mulino announced Panama's decision not to renew the agreement with China, which was initially set to expire in the coming years.

The announcement comes amidst longstanding concerns regarding Chinese operations around the Panama Canal, an essential global trade route. Mulino's openness to re-evaluating existing concessions with Chinese firms is seen as a step toward potentially diminishing Beijing's presence in the region.

