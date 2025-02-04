Left Menu

U.S. Ends Deportation Protection for Venezuelans: Impact Looms

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ends Temporary Protected Status for over 348,000 Venezuelans, enabling potential deportations. The termination justified by improvements in Venezuela, despite ongoing economic difficulties. The decision overwrites Biden-era protections, creating anxiety among affected migrants and underscoring U.S.-Venezuela tensions.

Updated: 04-02-2025 01:45 IST
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday the end of Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, signaling a shift in the country's immigration policy. This move, part of President Donald Trump's expanded immigration crackdown, could lead to the deportation of approximately 348,000 Venezuelans and the loss of their work permits by April, according to a government notice.

The notice stated that the protections no longer aligned with U.S. interests due to perceived improvements in conditions within Venezuela, despite ongoing economic hardships. Earlier, President Joe Biden had expanded this program, but Noem's recent decision halts automatic renewals of the status for many beneficiaries.

The decision has increased uncertainty among Venezuelan migrants in the U.S., many of whom face uncertainty about their future amidst deteriorating U.S.-Venezuela relations. Venezuelan opposition figures continue to appeal to U.S. authorities for the continuation of temporary protections to safeguard migrants facing possible deportation.

