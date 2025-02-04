Trump and Xi: A Crucial Call on Tariffs Looms
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to have a pivotal conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping within 24 hours. The intended dialogue follows Trump's indication of potential increased tariffs on China. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed this news following Trump's comments to reporters.
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to engage in a high-stakes conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next 24 hours, according to a White House statement.
Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt disclosed to Fox News that Trump announced the anticipated call shortly after making remarks about negotiating with China. The discussion comes amidst threats from Trump to intensify tariffs on Beijing, underscoring escalating trade tensions between the two economic giants.
This strategic dialogue marks a critical moment in U.S.-China relations as both leaders are expected to navigate the complexities of their bilateral trade dynamics amidst ongoing disagreements.
