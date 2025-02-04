ACLU Challenges Trump's Border Asylum Ban

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has initiated a legal battle against President Donald Trump's latest policy, which prevents asylum seekers from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Filed on Monday, the lawsuit claims that the restrictions contravene established U.S. laws and international agreements.

Implemented immediately after Trump took office, the asylum ban is part of a broader strategy to deter illegal immigration. It rescinds earlier policies by President Joe Biden, which included allowing a limited number of migrants to apply for asylum legally. The ACLU argues that Trump's actions ignore statutory asylum systems and endanger vulnerable families, based on unfounded claims of a migrant invasion.

Previous ACLU legal efforts successfully contested several of Trump's asylum restrictions during his presidency from 2017 to 2021. Using statute 212(f), the new ban echoes Trump's earlier travel bans on certain countries, which were partially upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. The current lawsuit represents three immigrant advocacy groups based in Texas and Arizona.

(With inputs from agencies.)