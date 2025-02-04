Tulsi Gabbard's Contentious Nomination for Intelligence Chief
Former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard's nomination as the director of national intelligence is contentious. Senator Susan Collins supports her, but the Senate Intelligence Committee remains divided. Gabbard faces skepticism due to her lack of intelligence experience and past comments on Edward Snowden and Russia.
In a significant development, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard's bid to become the director of national intelligence garnered a boost Monday as Senator Susan Collins announced her backing. Collins, a moderate, stated her readiness to collaborate with Gabbard to fortify national security.
However, Gabbard's route remains challenging as the Senate Intelligence Committee prepares to vote on the nomination. With nine Republicans and eight Democrats on the committee, and every Democrat expected to oppose, Gabbard faces a tight margin.
Both parties have expressed concerns about her appointment, citing her limited intelligence background and prior defense of Edward Snowden. During her hearing, Gabbard declined to label Snowden a traitor, focusing instead on preventing similar incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Holding Steady or Heading Out: Multinationals in Russia Face Trump's Wild Card
Russia Greenlit to Appoint New Ambassador to U.S.
Shocking Abuse: Russian Military Police Under Investigation for Alleged Soldier Beatings
Shock and Corporal Punishment: Russian Military Abuse Scandal Unveiled
Russian Disinformation Campaign Eyed in German Election