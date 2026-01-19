Left Menu

Record snow fall in Russian far east sows fun, frustration and massive drifts

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:22 IST
The biggest snow fall in 60 years on Russia's ‌Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula created vast drifts several metres tall that blocked building entrances and ⁠buried cars, according to Reuters visuals and weather monitoring stations. In some areas more than 2 m (6.5 feet) of snow ​has fallen in the first half of January after 3.7 ‍m in December, according to weather monitoring stations.

Reuters pictures showed cars almost completely buried in metres of snow and four-wheel drives struggling ⁠for ‌traction - or simply ⁠blocked by great drifts of snow. Locals were forced to dig out ‍paths to the entrances of apartment buildings. "I plan to ​go on a walk around the city tomorrow, though unfortunately ⁠the car has been parked in a snowdrift for a month," ⁠said Lydmila Moskvicheva, a photographer in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a port city 6,800 km (4,200 miles) east of Moscow.

Video posted on Russian ⁠media showed locals walking on snow drifts alongside traffic lights and ⁠great ‌piles of snow several metres tall lining roads. Some jumped down the drifts for fun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

