Starmer Calls for EU-UK Defence Unity in Brussels Meeting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met EU leaders in Brussels to propose enhanced defence collaboration, focusing on military mobility, joint missions, and industrial cooperation. Starmer emphasized unity as crucial in countering threats like Russia's aggression, advocating for increased economic pressure on Russia to weaken its military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:00 IST
In a crucial diplomatic meeting in Brussels, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for a united defence front between the UK and European Union, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in the face of mounting security threats.

Addressing the EU's 27 leaders, Starmer outlined areas for improved cooperation, including military mobility, joint operations, and industrial partnership. This marks a significant step in UK-EU relations post-Brexit, as Starmer seeks to mend ties and bolster Europe's defence framework.

Amidst ongoing concerns over Russia's actions in Ukraine, Starmer urged EU leaders to apply economic pressure to dismantle President Putin's war infrastructure, stressing the need for comprehensive unity against common adversaries.

