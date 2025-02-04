El Salvador's Mega-Prison Offers U.S. Solution for Dangerous Deportees

In a pivotal meeting, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele extended an offer to the United States to house dangerous criminals deported from the country, as announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio following negotiations with the Central American leader.

Speaking from El Salvador, Rubio disclosed the discussions held at Bukele's Lake Coatepeque residence, stating that El Salvador would accommodate not only its own deported citizens but also non-citizen illegal immigrants from the U.S. who are identified as dangerous criminals, potentially including members of notorious gangs like MS-13.

President Bukele took to social media to confirm the offer, highlighting the financial benefits El Salvador would gain from this arrangement. Viewed as a critical partner in U.S. migration policy, Bukele's administration has already made significant strides in reducing crime and illegal migration through stringent security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)