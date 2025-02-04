Delhi Election Tensions Rise Amid Allegations of Code Violations

Delhi Police has registered a case against Manish Bidhuri, son of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, following allegations from AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi. The accusations revolve around Bidhuri's alleged interference in the constituency during the election silence period, which is a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

An official statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi, confirmed a legal case under section 126 of the Representation of the People Act has been filed. The DCP clarified further allegations by Chief Minister Atishi regarding additional family members of Ramesh Bidhuri were investigated but found no breach.

Meanwhile, a case was also filed against AAP members for purportedly violating the Model Code at Fateh Singh Marg, Kalkaji, after a gathering of 50-70 people was reported. Additionally, AAP's Ashmit and Sagar Mehta allegedly obstructed and assaulted a Head Constable, leading to another FIR under various sections of the law. Election tensions escalate as the silent period begins, strictly prohibiting external involvement in campaign activities.

