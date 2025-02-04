Left Menu

Controversy Over Maharashtra's Voter Roll Surge Sparks Political Debate

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi supports Rahul Gandhi’s claim of alleged voter roll manipulation in Maharashtra. With a sudden increase of 48 lakh voters ahead of the assembly elections, concerns about fairness arise as many of these new voters reportedly favor the BJP. Political tensions continue amidst allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:18 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has voiced her support for allegations made by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, regarding an unusual surge in voters in Maharashtra's electoral rolls ahead of the state assembly elections. She emphasized that the people of Maharashtra would not forgive those responsible for adding 48 lakh new voters within five months, raising suspicions of bias towards the ruling party, BJP.

In an interview with ANI, Chaturvedi expressed doubts about the fairness of the electoral process, highlighting that a disproportionately large number of these new voters appear to lean towards the BJP. "Every person in Maharashtra is questioning how 48 lakh voters were added in just five months between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections," she stated.

The issue was brought to light by Rahul Gandhi during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, as he underscored a dramatic increase in voters post-Lok Sabha elections and prior to the Vidhan Sabha elections. Comparing voter growth to adding an entire state's population, he questioned the legitimacy of this boost in Maharashtra's voter list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

