Delhi Police Take Action Against AAP's Atishi Amid Election Tensions

Delhi Police have acted against AAP candidate Atishi and party workers for violating election conduct codes. Tensions rise as parties accuse authorities of bias, with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accusing the Election Commission and police of favoring the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:13 IST
South East DCP, Ravi Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension is escalating in Delhi as the South East Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed action against AAP candidate Atishi for violating prohibitory orders and the Model Code of Conduct. This development adds a new layer to the volatile political landscape ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

DCP Singh detailed the police response to complaints from both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying actions were taken against individuals from both sides. Violations at an AAP gathering included the presence of unregistered vehicles and obstruction after the confiscation of a constable's mobile phone by AAP workers.

Amid these actions, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal has issued allegations against the Election Commission and Delhi Police. Kejriwal claims that their efforts are biased and aimed at disrupting the electoral process to favor the BJP, going so far as to accuse them of enabling hooliganism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

