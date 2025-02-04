Financial Storm in Himachal: Opposition Raises Alarm

Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of the opposition in Himachal Pradesh, has accused the Congress government of engaging in wasteful expenditures despite a financial crisis in the state. He highlighted that loan liabilities have ballooned from Rs 50,000 crore to nearly one lakh crore under Congress's two-year rule.

The former chief minister emphasized that the financial strain is hampering the state's ability to contribute to Centre-sponsored projects, which is causing significant delays. Special assistance funds meant for infrastructure development are being diverted to cover salaries and pensions, he claimed.

Thakur criticized the government's decision to offer freebies and appoint Chief Parliamentary secretaries as imprudent spending. He vowed that the BJP would confront the Congress administration on these issues in the upcoming Budget session.

