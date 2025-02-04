Left Menu

Financial Storm in Himachal: Opposition Raises Alarm

Jai Ram Thakur, leader of the opposition in Himachal Pradesh, criticized the Congress government for escalating the state's loan liabilities to one lakh crore. Thakur stated that excessive borrowing is affecting central projects and emphasized that spending on infrastructure funds is being diverted to salaries and pensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:39 IST
Financial Storm in Himachal: Opposition Raises Alarm
  • Country:
  • India

Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of the opposition in Himachal Pradesh, has accused the Congress government of engaging in wasteful expenditures despite a financial crisis in the state. He highlighted that loan liabilities have ballooned from Rs 50,000 crore to nearly one lakh crore under Congress's two-year rule.

The former chief minister emphasized that the financial strain is hampering the state's ability to contribute to Centre-sponsored projects, which is causing significant delays. Special assistance funds meant for infrastructure development are being diverted to cover salaries and pensions, he claimed.

Thakur criticized the government's decision to offer freebies and appoint Chief Parliamentary secretaries as imprudent spending. He vowed that the BJP would confront the Congress administration on these issues in the upcoming Budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025