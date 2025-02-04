Election Clash: Accusations and Allegations Mar Delhi Polls
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri accuses AAP's Atishi of spreading false rumors and engaging in misconduct during the Delhi Assembly elections. Bidhuri claims Atishi's workers threatened BJP supporters, while Atishi alleges Bidhuri's son violated election codes. Police have initiated investigations into these claims.
- Country:
- India
In the heated atmosphere of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri has leveled serious allegations against AAP's Atishi. Bidhuri accuses Atishi of disseminating false rumors and resorting to hooliganism, particularly targeting BJP supporters. Contending from the Kalkaji constituency, Bidhuri is up against both Atishi and Congress's Alka Lamba.
Bidhuri claims that Atishi's aides have threatened BJP workers and even detained local residents unlawfully. He recounted an incident where a resident was allegedly detained for two hours, prompting him to file a police complaint about Atishi's behavior.
Conversely, Atishi accused Bidhuri's son, Manish, of breaching the election 'silence period' by being present in Kalkaji with non-residents, leading to police action against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The bustling campaigning has sparked tension just before the polls set for February 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
