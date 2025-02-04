Left Menu

Election Clash: Accusations and Allegations Mar Delhi Polls

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri accuses AAP's Atishi of spreading false rumors and engaging in misconduct during the Delhi Assembly elections. Bidhuri claims Atishi's workers threatened BJP supporters, while Atishi alleges Bidhuri's son violated election codes. Police have initiated investigations into these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:55 IST
Election Clash: Accusations and Allegations Mar Delhi Polls
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated atmosphere of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri has leveled serious allegations against AAP's Atishi. Bidhuri accuses Atishi of disseminating false rumors and resorting to hooliganism, particularly targeting BJP supporters. Contending from the Kalkaji constituency, Bidhuri is up against both Atishi and Congress's Alka Lamba.

Bidhuri claims that Atishi's aides have threatened BJP workers and even detained local residents unlawfully. He recounted an incident where a resident was allegedly detained for two hours, prompting him to file a police complaint about Atishi's behavior.

Conversely, Atishi accused Bidhuri's son, Manish, of breaching the election 'silence period' by being present in Kalkaji with non-residents, leading to police action against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The bustling campaigning has sparked tension just before the polls set for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025