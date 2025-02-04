Left Menu

Jens Stoltenberg to Boost Norway's Labour Prospects as Finance Minister

Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General, is set to become Norway's finance minister, a move likely to enhance Labour Party prospects in upcoming elections. With a strong popularity from his tenure at NATO, Stoltenberg's appointment coincides with Labour's challenges in polls.

Jens Stoltenberg, the seasoned Labour Party politician and former NATO Secretary General, is poised to reinvigorate Norway's Labour Party by assuming the role of finance minister. This development is part of a cabinet reshuffle that comes ahead of elections, as reported by Norwegian media citing anonymous sources.

Stoltenberg, 65, brings a wealth of experience, having served as Norway's prime minister and holding previous roles, including finance minister. At NATO, he was recognized for persuading Donald Trump to maintain U.S. commitment to the alliance, earning him the nickname "Trump-whisperer."

With Norway's Centre Party exiting the government over EU energy policy disagreements, Labour remains in power. Stoltenberg's new role signals potential optimism for the party, which is trailing in the polls. His enduring popularity may prove pivotal in defining Norway's economic strategies as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

