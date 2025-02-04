Left Menu

Ocalan's Historic Call: A New Chapter for the Kurdish Issue

Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, is expected to make a significant announcement aimed at resolving the long-standing Kurdish conflict in Turkey. The pro-Kurdish political party, DEM Party, emphasizes the importance of this upcoming message in seeking a permanent peace solution.

  • Turkey

Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, is poised to deliver a major statement in the coming days, according to Turkey's pro-Kurdish political party.

The DEM Party co-chairman, Tuncer Bakirhan, announced in parliament that Ocalan's forthcoming declaration could hold the key to a lasting resolution to the Kurdish issue.

This anticipated call comes amidst ongoing efforts to bring an end to decades of conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government, potentially marking a turning point in the dialogue for peace.

