Ocalan's Historic Call: A New Chapter for the Kurdish Issue
Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, is expected to make a significant announcement aimed at resolving the long-standing Kurdish conflict in Turkey. The pro-Kurdish political party, DEM Party, emphasizes the importance of this upcoming message in seeking a permanent peace solution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, is poised to deliver a major statement in the coming days, according to Turkey's pro-Kurdish political party.
The DEM Party co-chairman, Tuncer Bakirhan, announced in parliament that Ocalan's forthcoming declaration could hold the key to a lasting resolution to the Kurdish issue.
This anticipated call comes amidst ongoing efforts to bring an end to decades of conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government, potentially marking a turning point in the dialogue for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Pressures Putin: Urgent Call for Peace Talks
Crisis in Colombia: The Resurgence of ELN Rebels Amid Peace Talks
Zelenskiy Urges Inclusion in Trump’s Ukraine Peace Talks
Zelenskiy Advocates for Western Involvement in Peace Talks
Zelenskiy and Sandu Unite: Power Struggles and Peace Talks Amid Energy Crisis