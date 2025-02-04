Left Menu

Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal Under Scrutiny

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam is urging U.S. President Donald Trump to review a recent sovereignty deal with Britain over the Chagos Islands, amid concerns raised by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Displaced Chagossians also oppose the agreement due to lack of involvement in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:11 IST
Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal Under Scrutiny
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The sovereignty of the Chagos Islands has become a contentious issue as Mauritius' newly elected Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam urges U.S. President Donald Trump to re-evaluate an agreement signed between Britain and Mauritius. This deal allows Britain to retain control over the military base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease.

Concerns have been voiced by newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing potential threats to U.S. security because of China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean. Prime Minister Ramgoolam addressed these concerns in parliament, highlighting the importance of allowing President Trump time to assess the agreement's implications.

Amid these developments, the deal remains unratified, with opposition from Chagossians who were not included in the negotiations expressing their intention to protest against its terms. Mauritius' initial sovereignty, ceded during its independence from Britain, was marred by the forced displacement of thousands to facilitate military operations on the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025