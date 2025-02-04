Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal Under Scrutiny

The sovereignty of the Chagos Islands has become a contentious issue as Mauritius' newly elected Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam urges U.S. President Donald Trump to re-evaluate an agreement signed between Britain and Mauritius. This deal allows Britain to retain control over the military base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease.

Concerns have been voiced by newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing potential threats to U.S. security because of China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean. Prime Minister Ramgoolam addressed these concerns in parliament, highlighting the importance of allowing President Trump time to assess the agreement's implications.

Amid these developments, the deal remains unratified, with opposition from Chagossians who were not included in the negotiations expressing their intention to protest against its terms. Mauritius' initial sovereignty, ceded during its independence from Britain, was marred by the forced displacement of thousands to facilitate military operations on the island.

