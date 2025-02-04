Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of ridiculing India and moved a privilege notice in Lok Sabha. Dubey's letter to Speaker Om Birla claims Gandhi's Parliament speech distorted facts, especially on China's presence in India and election commissioner appointments, questioning Gandhi's adherence to Article 105.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey raised a privilege motion against Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday. Dubey's notice alleges that Gandhi ridiculed the nation during a recent parliamentary speech.
In his appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey emphasized the urgency of initiating privilege proceedings against Gandhi, criticizing his purportedly dismissive attitude when discussing important national issues such as land disputes with China and changes in the appointment process for Election Commissioners.
Dubey further charged Gandhi with misusing Article 105 of the Indian Constitution, which assures free speech in Parliament, suggesting that the Congress leader has not substantiated his claims and owes an apology for his statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unifying Harmony: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Spiritual Strength
China's Ambitious Blueprint: Transforming Education by 2035
Indiaspora Welcomes Trump Presidency with Optimism for US-India Relations
Bridging Business: China and Tesla's Strategic Dialogue
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26