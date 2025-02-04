Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy in Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey raised a privilege motion against Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday. Dubey's notice alleges that Gandhi ridiculed the nation during a recent parliamentary speech.

In his appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey emphasized the urgency of initiating privilege proceedings against Gandhi, criticizing his purportedly dismissive attitude when discussing important national issues such as land disputes with China and changes in the appointment process for Election Commissioners.

Dubey further charged Gandhi with misusing Article 105 of the Indian Constitution, which assures free speech in Parliament, suggesting that the Congress leader has not substantiated his claims and owes an apology for his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)