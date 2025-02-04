Left Menu

Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of ridiculing India and moved a privilege notice in Lok Sabha. Dubey's letter to Speaker Om Birla claims Gandhi's Parliament speech distorted facts, especially on China's presence in India and election commissioner appointments, questioning Gandhi's adherence to Article 105.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:25 IST
Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey raised a privilege motion against Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday. Dubey's notice alleges that Gandhi ridiculed the nation during a recent parliamentary speech.

In his appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey emphasized the urgency of initiating privilege proceedings against Gandhi, criticizing his purportedly dismissive attitude when discussing important national issues such as land disputes with China and changes in the appointment process for Election Commissioners.

Dubey further charged Gandhi with misusing Article 105 of the Indian Constitution, which assures free speech in Parliament, suggesting that the Congress leader has not substantiated his claims and owes an apology for his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025