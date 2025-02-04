Left Menu

Sarpanch's Tragic Murder Sparks Political Tensions

Seer Mahant Shivaji Maharaj met the family of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, whose murder has stirred political unrest. Deshmukh was allegedly killed trying to thwart an extortion attempt. Seven arrests have been made, including a close associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Saints urge public support for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant visit, Seer Mahant Shivaji Maharaj met with the family of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch whose murder continues to ignite political controversy in Maharashtra. Deshmukh was killed while allegedly attempting to prevent an extortion bid against an energy firm in Beed district.

The murder, which took place on December 9, 2024, has seen the arrest of seven individuals, including a notable associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. The incident has led to a heated political debate around the region's power dynamics.

Maharaj expressed his condolences to the Deshmukh family, explaining his previous commitments prevented an earlier meeting. Another religious leader, Bodhale Maharaj, reiterated the importance of public support as the investigation continues, stressing patience until the case reaches its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

