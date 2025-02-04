Ecuador's Crime Clampdown: Noboa's Strive for a Safer Future

Ecuador is bracing for its presidential election with drug-related violence central to voter concerns. Incumbent President Daniel Noboa boasts partial success in crime reduction, though opponents argue for more rigorous methods.

Noboa's strategy includes military deployment and security reinforcements, credited for a 15% decline in violent deaths. However, rivals point out ongoing challenges, urging for comprehensive crime-fighting tactics and technology enhancements for law enforcement.

While public opinion shows partial support for Noboa's approach, critics warn against erosion of civil liberties. The forthcoming election could dictate Ecuador's regulatory approach towards persistent gang violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)