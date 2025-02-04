Rajnath Singh Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims on India-China Border
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making false allegations regarding the Army Chief's statements about the India-China border. Singh clarified that no such words were spoken by the Army Chief and termed Gandhi's claims as irresponsible political tactics. This controversy has led to political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, sharply rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims concerning the Army Chief's statement on the India-China border situation.
Singh condemned Gandhi for what he termed 'irresponsible politics,' asserting that no such remarks were ever made by the Army Chief.
The controversy erupted after Gandhi suggested that the Chinese had intruded on Indian soil, a claim he attributed to the Army and which Singh resolutely disputed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers most important to the country, says TVK chief Vijay, announces commencement of his 'field politics' with their blessings.
Cricket Meets Politics: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Matrimonial Alliance
Philippine Politics Unraveled: Marcos Accuses Duterte of Deception
Nawaz Sharif Prioritizes National Interest in Talks with PTI
Karnataka Politics: Allegations, Denials, and Internal Dynamics