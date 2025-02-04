Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims on India-China Border

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making false allegations regarding the Army Chief's statements about the India-China border. Singh clarified that no such words were spoken by the Army Chief and termed Gandhi's claims as irresponsible political tactics. This controversy has led to political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, sharply rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims concerning the Army Chief's statement on the India-China border situation.

Singh condemned Gandhi for what he termed 'irresponsible politics,' asserting that no such remarks were ever made by the Army Chief.

The controversy erupted after Gandhi suggested that the Chinese had intruded on Indian soil, a claim he attributed to the Army and which Singh resolutely disputed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

