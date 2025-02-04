Rajnath Singh Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims on India-China Border

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, sharply rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims concerning the Army Chief's statement on the India-China border situation.

Singh condemned Gandhi for what he termed 'irresponsible politics,' asserting that no such remarks were ever made by the Army Chief.

The controversy erupted after Gandhi suggested that the Chinese had intruded on Indian soil, a claim he attributed to the Army and which Singh resolutely disputed.

(With inputs from agencies.)