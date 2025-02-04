Left Menu

Political Rumbles: Haryana's Anil Vij Stirs Up Leadership Debate

Haryana's internal political dynamics are heating up as Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij publicly voices frustration towards Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Vij's comments come amid perceived disenchantment over past election challenges and unacknowledged seniority. Despite denials from Saini, tensions appear unresolved within the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:31 IST
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's political arena witnessed a notable stir as Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij expressed dissatisfaction towards Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Vij has consistently voiced his concerns, citing perceived injustices faced during past assembly elections and questioning Saini's handling of certain issues within the party.

Despite Saini's assertions that Vij is not upset, the situation underscores internal tensions prevalent within the ruling party's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

