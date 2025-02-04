Political Rumbles: Haryana's Anil Vij Stirs Up Leadership Debate

Haryana's political arena witnessed a notable stir as Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij expressed dissatisfaction towards Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Vij has consistently voiced his concerns, citing perceived injustices faced during past assembly elections and questioning Saini's handling of certain issues within the party.

Despite Saini's assertions that Vij is not upset, the situation underscores internal tensions prevalent within the ruling party's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)