Abdullah Challenges Government Claims on Militancy Eradication in J&K

Farooq Abdullah questioned the central government's claims of eradicating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir amidst the Kulgam attack. He criticized claims of political victories, stressing that decisions lie with the populace. Abdullah expressed skepticism regarding COVID-19 vaccines and highlighted concerns on media freedom and healthcare shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:13 IST
In a sharp critique, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah questioned the central government's assertions of eradicating militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in light of recent terror incidents such as the lethal Kulgam attack. He emphasized that a vacuum persists if such attacks continue to occur.

Abdullah also took a critical stance on political claims of conquest, notably those heralding BJP's imminent victory in Delhi elections. He underscored that real power rests with the citizens rather than political figures, himself included.

Discussions extended to public health, where Abdullah voiced concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, demanding more conscientious research and trials for developments like a cancer vaccine. He also highlighted issues of media freedom under government influence and called for impartiality and humanity in healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

