Left Menu

Georgia's Political Turmoil: Stricter Laws Amid EU Suspension

The Georgian government proposes harsher penalties for protest-related offenses amidst ongoing political unrest following the suspension of EU accession talks. Critics claim the ruling party is veering towards authoritarianism, prompting demonstrations and legal repercussions for demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:33 IST
Georgia's Political Turmoil: Stricter Laws Amid EU Suspension
  • Country:
  • Georgia

The Georgian government is advancing new laws that would impose harsher penalties on protest-related offenses, heightening tensions in a nation already embroiled in political turmoil. This move comes as Georgia remains divided following the ruling party's decision to pause European Union accession talks until 2028, a setback for the country's long-standing aspirations.

In response to nightly protests, the government is proposing amendments that would extend jail sentences for administrative offenses from 15 to 60 days and impose heavier fines for minor infractions. Dire consequences await those accused of resisting or using violence against police, with potential sentences ranging from five to 10 years.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, a senior parliamentary member, defended the legislative measures, citing the influence of unspecified "external forces" that allegedly seek to destabilize Georgia. The U.S. Embassy has been subtly implicated in these claims, though no official response was issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025