The Georgian government is advancing new laws that would impose harsher penalties on protest-related offenses, heightening tensions in a nation already embroiled in political turmoil. This move comes as Georgia remains divided following the ruling party's decision to pause European Union accession talks until 2028, a setback for the country's long-standing aspirations.

In response to nightly protests, the government is proposing amendments that would extend jail sentences for administrative offenses from 15 to 60 days and impose heavier fines for minor infractions. Dire consequences await those accused of resisting or using violence against police, with potential sentences ranging from five to 10 years.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, a senior parliamentary member, defended the legislative measures, citing the influence of unspecified "external forces" that allegedly seek to destabilize Georgia. The U.S. Embassy has been subtly implicated in these claims, though no official response was issued.

