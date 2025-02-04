Qatar Strengthens Ties with Lebanon

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, has affirmed his nation's commitment to backing Lebanese institutions and collaborating on mutual projects after the establishment of a new Lebanese government.

During a news conference in Beirut with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Al Thani highlighted Qatar's ongoing support for the Lebanese army. This assistance includes grants to fund fuel and salaries, underlining Qatar's firm stance in bolstering Lebanon's stability.

The Prime Minister's visit and assurances of continued partnership signal Qatar's longstanding relationship with Lebanon, reinforcing both diplomatic and economic ties while addressing immediate challenges faced by the Lebanese nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)